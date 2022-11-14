PADUCAH — One small gift could mean the world to a child or teen in your community this Christmas. What could 8,000 do?
Local 6 has once again partnered with Regions Bank for the Spirit of Giving Toy Drive, from Nov. 14 - Dec. 16. During this time, you can bring a new, unwrapped toy to a participating Regions Bank in your area and community service organizations will distribute them to those in need.
This year's goal is to collect 8,000 donations! Keep in mind, there are plenty of teens in our area who would benefit from a special Christmas gift. Don't know what to get for a teenager? Check out the list below for some inspiration.
- Sports equipment – basketball, football, soccer ball, baseball, etc.
- Small portable Bluetooth speakers
- Ear buds
- Portable phone chargers
- Reusable water bottles or insulated drink tumblers
- Charging stations for electronics
- Popsockets for phones
- Bean bag chairs
- Skateboards
- LED lights
- Colorful hair accessories
- Bath bombs
- Nail polish
- Lip balm
- Mini projector
- Sunglasses
- Lotion
Click here and scroll down for a full list of participating Regions Bank Locations in Kentucky, southern Illinois, northwest Tennessee, and southeast Missouri.