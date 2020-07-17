PADUCAH — The Paducah Parks & Recreation Department says they are working to open the splashpads at Robert Coleman Park and the Pat & Jim Brockenborough Rotary Health Park.
Paducah Public Information Officer Pamela Spencer says both splashpads will open for the season on Saturday, July 18. The facilities, which are free to use, will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Spencer says Parks & Recreation has posted maximum capacity limits for each splashpad as well as other State-issued guidelines. To improve social distancing measures and to help with traffic flow, Spencer says the gates at each facility will be marked as enter or exit.
The benches and tables have also been removed from each facility; therefore, attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating and place them around the perimeter fencing and not the water play areas.
Additional rules posted at each facility include the following:
- Adult supervision is required for children under 8 years of age.
- Stay home if you feel sick.
- Face masks are recommended for attendees older than 2 who are not playing in water.
- Practice social distancing.
- Wash or sanitize hands frequently.
For more information about the City of Paducah parks, visit www.paducahky.gov.