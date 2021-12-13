UPDATE 12/13 AT 9:30 AM: During an update Monday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear said Mayfield Consumer Products has reported 94 of the 110 employees in the factory are alive and accounted for.
There are eight confirmed deaths and eight people still missing, the Governor said.
MAYFIELD, KY — A spokesperson representing Mayfield Consumer Products says 101 of the roughly 110 workers who were in the candle factory when it collapsed Friday have been accounted for.
Bob Ferguson with public relations firm Hawskbill Group is serving as a spokesperson for MCP. He said of the 101 employees accounted for, eight are dead and 93 are alive. They believe fewer than 10 workers remain unaccounted for.
However, during a news conference Sunday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state has not been able to verify that information.
"We're still getting information in on the candle factory. The owner has been in contact and believes he has some different information. We are trying to verify it. If so — if so, it may be a better situation and the miracle we were hoping for, but since 3:30 yesterday we haven't made another live rescue," Beshear said.
"I am praying that maybe original estimates of those we've lost were wrong. If so, it's going to be pretty wonderful," Beshear said. "But we — it's way too early."
The company is providing grief counselors for workers, and employees who need assistance can call 1-888-880-8620.
Ferguson said people can donate to help those who were inside the factory when it collapsed by visiting mcpkentucky.com. The assistance fund has already raised more than $250,000, Ferguson told Local 6's Jack Kane.
