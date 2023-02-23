FRANKFORT, KY — A bill filed by Rep. Michael Meredith (R) would legalize and regulate gambling on live sporting events if passed, the Kentucky House Republican Caucus said in a Thursday release.
In a statement included in the release, Meredith says statistics show over half of Kentuckians support legalizing sports betting — and claims people find ways around current laws prohibiting the practice.
“Kentucky residents are placing these bets today, either with illegal, unregulated offshore gaming entities, bookies, or by driving across state lines. As a result, the Commonwealth is getting none of the benefit and shouldering all the costs,” Meredith said.
"The time has come to ask ourselves if it truly is in the best interest of the people of Kentucky to prevent adults from legally placing a bet.”
If House Bill 551 is passed, the release explains, consumers would have access to online betting accounts similar to those in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Included in HB 551 are the following provisions:
- Sets the minimum sports betting age at 18
- Requires that online gaming providers associate with a Kentucky horse racing track
- Provides the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission with regulatory responsibility over gaming companies
- Sports wagering could be provided through a licensed facility for sports wagering or online through a website or mobile app.
- All revenue raised through licenses would be allocated to the newly created sports wagering administrative fund.
- The fund would provide for all administrative costs associated with licensing and regulating providers, with remaining money earmarked to help offset the multi-billion-dollar liability within Kentucky’s public pensions.
- Set initial license fees at $500,000 for tracks and $50,000 for gaming providers, while annual renewals would be $50,000 for tracks and $10,000 for gaming providers.
If passed, consumers could wager on professional and amateur sporting events, college sports, international sporting events, electronic sports and competitive video games, the release explains. It would not legalize online poker or fantasy sports, however.
Another bill — House Bill 594 — seeks to ban so called "gray machine gambling" in the state.
Gray gambling machines are often found in gas stations and convenience stores, and according to Kentuckians Against Illegal Gambling Executive Director Mark Guilfoyle, are operated by out-of-state gambling companies.
The term "gray" refers to how the machines reportedly fall into a legal "gray area," as they often claim to be amusement or "skill-based" games.
Guilfoyle explained in a Thursday release that gray gambling machines are not confined to regulated gaming facilities, run by vetted gambling professionals, or monitored by state regulators like legally authorized gaming venues.