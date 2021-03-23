MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY— The management team of the McCracken County Sports Complex can make or break the success of the multimillion-dollar project.
The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission will talk about management options Wednesday during its first in-person meeting this year.
"One, there's the conversation of: Which route do we want to go? Then, once you make that decision, obviously if you decide to hire an executive director, the sports commission would oversee them," said McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission Chair Jim Dudley.
An executive director could also be supervised by the county, or the county and city could partner up to supervise. Bringing in a third-party management company is also an option.
McCracken County Fiscal Court members will have a voice in the conversation about who manages the complex. Each fiscal court member agreed they want to weigh all options before giving a preference. But, Commissioner Jeff Parker said he leans toward the side of local management.
Dudley said they'll have to write out the pros and cons and choose what's best for McCracken County.
"Take E-town for instance. They started off, when they built it the first several years, they ran it all out of their CVB," Dudley said, referring to the Elizabethtown Sports Park. "They hired the employee and did all that. Now, they're with a third party."
The total projected price for the sports complex project is about $40 million.