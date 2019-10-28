CARBONDALE, IL— Do you think college athletes should get paid to use their likeness and name?
California was the first state to do it. Illinois might be next. Illinois Governor J.B Pritzker endorsed a bill that would allow college athletes to profit from endorsements.
The Student-Athlete Endorsement Act is gaining momentum in Illinois.
It's a conversation that's been happening for years.
Southern Illinois University Athletic Director Liz Jarnigan said the bill is well-intentioned but she believes there's a better way.
"It would hurt us because we would not be able to compete with other schools outside the state of Illinois if we separate ourselves from the NCAA legislation," Jarnigan said.
Jarnigan said SIU invests more than five million dollars a year in student athlete scholarships.
Kevin Kendrick is a former college athlete and now works as the Associate Athletic Director at SIU.
He understands that most athletes' schedules don't allow time for outside jobs.
That's why he supports students getting compensated for their names.
"Some student-athletes have families to support or send money back to parents," Kendrick said.
However, he said he does have some concerns.
"How does it affect sponsorship's? This one bill could affect so much more than the student-athlete. You're talking about the operation of the athletic department," Kedrick said.
A big concern coming from some sports department if it does happen, how do they level the playing field from other sports departments who might not get as much exposure? For example women's volleyball
"Every time this subject comes up we only think about football and basketball. I'm concerned it's not equitable when you're not thinking about the sprinter," Kendrick said.
The bill will go before the Illinois House Higher Education Appropriations Committee for a hearing Oct. 28.