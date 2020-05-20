PADUCAH — McCracken County is one step forward in the plan for a proposed county sports complex. The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission approved a contract with PFGW Architects to begin the first phase of the project. The Sports Tourism Commission now moves into researching which locations are best suited for the complex. Chairman of the commission, Jim Dudley, is ready to get the process underway.
"We're at that preliminary stage where we're going to start digging deep and saying, 'Hey, what are we building? And what's it going to look like?' Let's start getting everyone excited about it," Dudley said.
The ultimate goal for the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission is to find out how to set the county up for the most success with future sports tournaments.
"We want to be able to have tournaments that are going to bring people to come to Paducah. You know? Visit and then come back," Dudley said.
It will be a while until the commission has the final plan to present to the McCracken County Fiscal Court.
"Around six months we can kind of have a master plan, when you can kind of have a master plan of what, where, and really be able to put that out to the public to get excited about it," Dudley said.
There's not an official plan on which sports will be the focus for the complex. Dudley said they will take a closer look at that when they have a master plan organized.
The Sports Tourism Commission is funded through McCracken County's transient room tax. Dudley said the architecture contract the commission approved will cost $231,000. The Sports Tourism Commission will meet with the McCracken County Fiscal Court to give an update on the sports complex on May 27.