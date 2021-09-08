PADUCAH — Sports Facilities Management, or SFM, will help develop the McCracken County Outdoor Sports Complex. SFM is a branch of Sports Facilities Companies based out of Clearwater, Florida.
The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission unanimously chose the company after listening to three presentations this week. The commission also heard from Vieste on Wednesday and Pinnacle Indoor Sports and Eastern Sports Management Tuesday morning.
From here, the commission and SFM will negotiate the terms of services for the sports complex. The commission would like to see SFM get the complex from the design phase, into outright operating the facility full time. Sports Tourism Commission Chair Jim Dudley said having the company involved in the design process, then transitioning into the management role, is exactly what the commission wanted to see.
"We think that's probably going to be the best option is to as well have them manage it as we move forward," Dudley said. "And again it just gives us the best chance of being fully operational and successful from day one."
SFM has some experience working in the area. Sports Facility Advisory, another branch of Sports Facilities Companies, previously did consulting work for the proposed Paducah aquatic center. SFM then applied to manage the aquatic center. The project was voted down the by current Paducah City Commission earlier this year.
Before the sports tourism commission made its decision to choose SFM, Sports Facilities Companies CEO Jason Clement explained the company's involvement in the aquatic center project.
"We've done a number of studies with the city of Paducah when the community rec center was on the board. Obviously, that didn't happen," Clement said. "We were involved there, so we know the community really well."
Dudley doesn't have any concerns about SFM's involvement in the aquatic center.
"They've done huge complexes all over. They've got experience working in Kentucky, working in facilities close to here," Dudley said. "So, they bring great references, really a great resume of sports management. So we're really not concerned about that at all."
Clement and SFM understand the goal is to not only have this project succeed financially, but make sure the community itself is involved.
"Local usage, local programming, and making this a community asset is just as important as the heads in beds and the sports tourism that are going to come along with it," Clement said.
There's not a set timeline as to when contract negotiations will be finished. They're working to get them done as soon as possible so they can move forward with breaking ground on the facility. The goal is to open the outdoor sports complex by 2024.