PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission heard the first of three presentations Tuesday from companies vying for the opportunity to manage the development of the outdoor sports complex.
Tuesday, Pinnacle Indoor Sports and Eastern Sports Management went over their plans for the complex. They'd be working together if chosen, with Eastern Sports handling development and Pinnacle overseeing construction.
The ultimate goal is to have someone in line to get this facility up and running as soon as possible.
From the outside looking in, not a lot has changed at Bluegrass Downs. The Sports Tourism Commission and Chairman Jim Dudley want that to change soon. Dudley said picking out a manager for the complex early is crucial for its success.
"They commended us on bringing in a company now on the front end, because they've seen other facilities that were built, something was built wrong, and they're trying to fix that down the road," Dudley said. "So any mistakes that we can avoid, obviously, that's a benefit for us, and that's one of the reasons to have these conversations."
There still isn't a timeline on when they'll be moving dirt at Bluegrass Downs. The commission still needs to take some important steps before they get to that point. John Wack, president of Eastern Sports Management, emphasized knowing the end goals for these types of projects as they move out of the design phase and into reality.
"Who the customers are, who the guests of the facility will be, what the resulted business plan is given those two factors," Wack said. "You let those three together with the business plan guide the design of the facility."
Dudley had one big takeaway from the presentation.
"You hear of a lot of complexes that don't make money, or they always lose money, and that's never been our goal here. Our goal's always been to run itself — be cash flow neutral at worst, cash flow positive as a bonus — but we don't want this facility to be any kind of hamstring, or affect the city-county budget in any way," Dudley said.
Pinnacle has some prior experience working with McCracken County. They conducted a sports feasibility study, which eventually allowed the Sports Tourism Commission to install floors at the convention center for indoor sports tournaments.
Once the commission picks a manager for the complex's development, they can move into the final design and construction phase of the project. The goal is to have the complex open in 2024.