PADUCAH — McCracken County is looking to bring more sports tournaments into the area. Wednesday, the McCracken County Sports Tourism Commission gave the county fiscal court an update on its progress and the steps being taking to reach that goal.
The commission is still working through the process of getting portable basketball court flooring ready to use in the Paducah Expo Center. The McCracken County Fiscal Court still needs to approve a $600,000 bond to pay for the flooring in its entirety, as well as the installation.
That flooring would enable the expo center to host basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading tournaments in the county. The Sports Tourism Commission is still working on finalizing a contract with the expo center and its management company, VenuWorks. Sports Commission Chairman Jim Dudley gave McCracken County leaders an idea of when those plans could become a reality.
"I'm anticipating those courts to be here by August, September, once we finalize everything. So, excited about that. Obviously that was that low hanging fruit that we knew we could get an easy win with," Dudley said. "I think with this pandemic, it's going to really play out well for us, because hopefully by August, September we're starting to kind of see what or get back to a little bit of what normal is, which will allow us to bring in some tournaments, hopefully some revenue, some tourism income."
There were some technical difficulties during the fiscal court's virtual meeting Wednesday, which led to the decision to move the vote on the bond to June 8. Dudley said the entire bid process for the flooring needs to be finished by June 10th.