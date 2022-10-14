PADUCAH — There are only a few spots left in Sunday's contemporary landscape painting course with Suzie Black, the Yeiser Art Center says.
According to a Friday release, the course will teach students the fundamentals of landscape painting, with drawing, value, design, and color being the day's topics.
The class is being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 16, and it costs $55 per student. According to the announcement, acrylic paints are provided but students are welcome to bring their own oil and watercolor paints. You can also bring your own reference photos as well.
If you are interested in taking the course, email office@theyeiser.org or call (270) 442-2453.