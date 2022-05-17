MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Marshall County Commissioner Kevin Spraggs has defeated incumbent Kevin Neal in the Republican primary for Marshall County judge executive Tuesday night.
With all precincts reporting, Spraggs garnered 2,076 votes over Neal's 1,428.
Because there were no Democratic candidates running for judge executive, that means Spraggs will be judge executive when Neal's current term ends.
As commissioner, Spraggs represented Marshall County Commission District 2. In that GOP primary, Marty Barrett is the winner. With all precincts reporting, Barrett had 394 votes, over Dustin Thompson with 319, Tammie Watkins McCullough with 255, Michael Gordon with 187, Rachel Laraine Yates with 115 and Keith Brinton with 58. Like the judge executive race, no Democrats ran for District 2 commissioner, meaning Barrett will be on the county commission.
And in the race for Marshall County Commission District 1, Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire has defeated incumbent Justin Lamb. With all precincts reporting, McGuire received 640 votes over Lamb's 587. McGuire will face Democrat Mickey Darnall in November.
