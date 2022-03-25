MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Thursday, Local 6 first told you about a letter incumbent Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal is mailing to voters.
The letter contains baseless claims questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election where Joe Biden beat Donald Trump.
It goes on to allege "unethical" behavior by his Republican opponent Kevin Spraggs and another candidate running for Marshall County Commission, current Sheriff Eddie McGuire.
In the letter, Neal alleges Spraggs and McGuire are convincing Democratic supporters to change their party affiliation to Republican so they can vote for them in the primary. Both Spraggs and McGuire say the allegations are unfortunate and totally false.
"It's no surprise to me." said Spraggs. "I've been attacked since I've been in office, so nothing surprises me anymore. I expected that during this campaign."
Spraggs said the claims are unfounded. He's letting people make up their own minds.
"In the past year there have been a lot of people gravitate over from Democrats to Republican for various reasons. I've had a lot of people reach out to me and tell me they have changed their registration so they would be able to vote for me specifically in the primary. A lot of people have changed because they felt the desire to change for whatever reason," he said.
McGuire is running for a county commission seat. He is also the local Republican Party chair.
"It is kind of par for the course, I guess, getting this close to the election. As the chairman of the Republican Party, my job is to recruit voters to join our party, folks that are like-minded, conservative Republicans. We have many of those that are still registered Democrats here in Marshall County."
He said he is not doing anything wrong.
"Part of my job is to recruit those folks over to participate in the party and encouraging them to get involved. Now I'm being attacked for it. It is a double-edged sword. It is part of politics, and I'm just going keep moving forward and do what we know to be the right thing and let it run off our back," he said.
Our calls to Neal were not returned, and he wasn't at his office Friday. Spraggs and McGuire say it is time now to get back to business.
"Let's focus on what is important here in Marshall County," said McGuire. "There is a small portion out there that open that letter and read it and will take it at face value, so that is disheartening. But the only thing to do to combat that is to roll in the mud with the pigs, and I'm just not willing to do that," said McGuire.
"Let's unite our elected officials, unite our county and bring respect back to our county," said Spraggs. "We have amazing people here."
May's primary election is set for May 17.
Download the document below to read Neal's letter.