It's that time of the year again! Paducah residents are going through their belongings and trying to figure out what to get rid of before the 2022 Spring Clean up Day.
Spring Clean Up Day in Paducah is an annual opportunity for residents to properly dispose of garbage and household hazardly waste.
This free service will be available Saturday, April 23, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Republic Services transfer center located at 829 Burnett Street.
All Paducah and McCracken County residents must bring proper identification (such as a driver's license) to verify residency.
Participants are asked to enter Republic Services via North 10th Street off Park Avenue. Traffic will turn right onto Burnett Street to go through the drop-off line. You will not have to leave your car to use this service.
Accepted items include:
- Household garbage
- Major appliances (tagged Freon-free)
- Tires (The limit is 8 tires. Tires on the rim are accepted; however, no heavy equipment, solid, rubber track, or foam-filled tires)
- Household hazardous waste (labelled and in original container)
- Ammunition
- Expired or no longer needed prescription medications
- Batteries and e-scrap
Recyclables such as paper, plastics, steel and aluminum cans should be taken to the Green for Life recycling drop-off location at 400 State Street.
Spring Clean Up Day is funded in part through a Household Hazardous Waste Grant through the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.