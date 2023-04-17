If you’re doing some spring cleaning you may focus on dusting, de-cluttering, and washing the windows. Don’t forget the elephant in the room. Not a real elephant of course, but the device that takes up the most space and has everyone staring at it for hours: the television.
You may clean around it, dust the top of it and ignore the part of the TV you stare at — the screen.
Long ago, TV screens were glass, so you could use any glass cleaner. Not anymore. LCD TVs have a reflective coating, and if you’re not careful when cleaning, you could damage the screen. So turn off the TV, and don’t make these common mistakes.
- Overkill cleaning: Don't use liquid when your TV may only need a good dusting with a soft, microfiber cloth.
- Using paper towels: Paper towels can scratch sensitive screens and leave little bits of paper behind.
- Using the wrong liquid: A cloth dampened with water may be all you need to get the job done, unless there are stubborn fingerprints. If you use water — use distilled or bottled water. If you can’t get rid of a smudge, owners manuals for most TVs suggest using a mixture of water and a tiny bit of mild dishwashing soap. Let it dry before turning the TV back on. You could also pick up a cleaning spray meant especially for TV screens and computer monitors. Choose one with no harsh chemicals. If you pick up something else, make sure it doesn’t contain ammonia or alcohol.
- Spraying liquid directly on the screen: Instead of spraying on the screen, spray the soft cloth and then wipe down the TV.
- Using too much pressure: TV and computer monitors are delicate and putting too much elbow grease can easily damage the screen.
- Forgetting the air vents: Dust bunnies love these narrow spaces on the back of the television. Quick shots of canned air will do the job.
- Forgetting the remote: Since everyone touches the remote and it winds up on the floor, the table, and stuck between couch cushions — TV remotes are some of the filthiest gadgets in the house. Take the battery out and use an anti-bacterial cleaner.
Remember: before cleaning the television, make sure it’s secure on the wall or table. Each year nearly 20,000 people are injured or even killed when a TV falls off a table or the wall.