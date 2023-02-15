FRANKFORT, IL — According to a release from the Energy and Environment Cabinet, Spring Wildfire Hazard Season has arrived, and with it — restrictions on burning.
From now until April 30, Kentuckians are prohibited from burning between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.
State Forester Brandon Howard said in a statement included in the release, “There is more moisture in the soil compared to last fall when we were in a drought, but the leaves and fuel on the ground quickly dry on sunny, windy days."
Additionally, he explained there are still areas recovering from last year's natural disasters — resulting in more fuel for wildfires if they occur.
According to the release, the Kentucky Division of Forestry has already responded to 116 wildland fires since Jan 1.
About 10 percent of them were sparked when high winds downed power lines. A majority, though, have been a result of outdoor debris burning and arson, the release explains.
Forestry officials say public effort can go a long way in reducing wildfires by taking extra precautions and being alert to forest arson.
They offer the following tips for maintaining fire safety:
- Be aware of all outdoor burning restrictions, including forest fire hazard seasons, air pollution regulations, restrictions imposed by local ordinances, and county burn bans. Click here to learn more.
- Avoid burning debris during fire hazard seasons and times of dry, windy conditions.
- Homes and communities in forested areas can incorporate "firewise practices." This includes removing leaves, debris, and firewood from the perimeters of homes and buildings. Click here to learn more.
- Report suspicious acts of arson to local law enforcement, the nearest Kentucky State Police post or call the Target Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.