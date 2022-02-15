From Tuesday until April 30, the Spring Wildfire Season is in effect for every county in Kentucky.
According to the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, the law prohibits any individual from burning between the daylight hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland.
The Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF) is encouraging state residents to use caution when burning debris. According to the KDF, the department has responded to 93 wildland fires since the start of the year, 40% of which have been attributed to debris burning.
“Any time a citizen decides to burn brush, they should make that decision by using all the information available to them," said Division of Forestry Director Brandon Howard. "Monitoring weather patterns, paying special attention to humidity levels, wind speeds, and being alert to red flag warnings issued by the National Weather Service. Informed decisions about outdoor burning increases the safety of our firefighters and our communities."
If you are considering burning debris, the KDF urges the following:
- Consider alternatives to burning. Some yard debris, such as leaves and grass, may be more valuable if composted.
- Check with your county fire marshal’s office for local laws on burning debris. Some communities allow burning only during specified hours; others forbid it entirely.
- Check the weather. Don’t burn if conditions are dry or windy.
- Only burn natural vegetation from your property. Burning household trash or any other synthetic materials is illegal. Trash should be hauled away in an approved manner.
- Plan burning for the evening hours when conditions are typically less windy and more humid.
- If you must burn, be prepared. Use a shovel or garden hoe to clear a perimeter around the area where you plan to burn.
- Keep fire tools ready. To control the fire, you will need a water hose, bucket, a steel rake, and a shovel for tossing dirt on the fire.
- Never use flammable liquids such as kerosene, gasoline, or diesel fuel to increase burning speed.
- Stay with your fire until it is completely out.
- If your fire escapes your control, immediately call 911 and then your local KDF field office.
Additionally, if you are burning agriculture residue and forestland litter, a fire line should be plowed around the area to be burned. Large fields should be separated into small plots for burning one at a time.