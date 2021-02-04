PADUCAH — Paducah-based nonprofit Spricket Inc. and Cape Girardeau, Missouri, based Codefi are launching a challenge to give small businesses and individuals in six west Kentucky counties the chance to win grant funding.
Sprocket announced the launch of the West Kentucky Innovation Challenge on Thursday. In addition to Sprocket and Codefi, partners for the challenge include Kentucky Innovation and the US Department of Agriculture.
Sprocket will award up to $200,000 in Innovation Development service grants to five small businesses or individuals, the organization says, from a live video Pitch Day on March 12, 2021. Winners will be announced on March 26.
A webinar called "How to Build a Software Company Without Code" that explains the application and process will be held virtually on Feb. 10, Sprocket says. The application deadline will be Feb.19.
Sprocket says the challenge is funded in part by a Small Business Development Grant through the USDA. Innovators living or working in McCracken, Livingston, Ballard, Hickman, Fulton, and Carlisle counties are eligible.
"We’ve seen this process work in southeast Missouri and know it can work here,” Codefi co-founder, Dr. James Stapleton said in statement included in Sprocket's announcement. “There are people involved in all kinds of industries that have problems and disconnects they know software can fix. Some may be in the process of starting a business or involved in an existing business that, with the technical know-how, could expand into the digital economy. We’re here to mentor and support those with the best and brightest ideas and turbo-charge these new or expanded businesses into reality.”
The nonprofit also included a statement about the challenge from GroWest Regional Director Monica Bilak, who says: "This is a really exciting opportunity for those who have a deep knowledge of industry challenges in ag and other areas that they know technology can solve, but don’t have the ability to build the software solutions themselves. Basically, the grant provides the technical know-how and the applicant provides the insight."