PADUCAH – Sprocket Inc., a non-profit innovation lab focused on growing the digital economy, is planning to open a 9,000 square foot work facility in Paducah on Thursday.
The facility will provide workspace for tech-enabled companies, small businesses, entrepreneurs, freelance workers and corporations seeking off-site workspace.
“The space allows us to gather those with entrepreneurial ideas, technical expertise, and business acumen all in one place. Doing this creates faster connections, stronger ideas, and a synergy you just don’t get in a solitary workspace," says Sprocket Executive Director, Monica Bilak. "We are creating jobs and growing businesses in a way that will allow companies and individuals to thrive in the digital economy.”
This cowork membership models allows companies and individuals to use private office space or open common area workspaces. The Sprocket coworking space will include high-speed wifi, access to networking and professional development events and endless coffee.
Sprocket is also planning to host a business accelerator program, software development training and an international startup competition in the coworking space.
"Over time, we realized that we need more technology-driven companies here in Paducah and we definitely needed a physical space to anchor those new businesses,” said John Truitt, Board Chair of Sprocket.
In September, Sprocket announced the winners of the 1ST50K Startup Competition. The three winners have received $50,000 to relocate to Paducah.
The space was funded in large part through a forgivable loan from the city of Paducah, as well as, donations from the McCracken County Fiscal Court and the McCracken County Public Library. Sprocket also received support from the Kentucky Cabinet of Economic Development.