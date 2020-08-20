PADUCAH — Sprocket, Inc. hosted a launch presentation in the garden at McCracken County Public Library in Paducah to announce the formal partnership with Codefi of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Together, these organizations are launching and developing economic development programs aimed at growing the digital economy, training workers, identifying seed funds, and developing tech-based businesses.
You can see the launch in the video above.
Sprocket says this work is supported by the McCracken County Public Library, the City of Paducah, and McCracken County Fiscal Court.
“This moment is a beginning for the region, but also marks the culmination of years of work to get to this point,” said Monica Bilak, formerly Sprocket Board Chair and now GroWest Regional Director. “I became aware of the amazing work Codefi was doing in Cape about three years ago,” she said. “I reached out and we realized something similar could work in Paducah. We’ve been partnering to make it happen ever since,” she said.
Sprocket says over the past four years, Codefi honed a strategy that mixes culture building with investment, workforce training, and programming that resulted in the creation of 50 start-ups, 180 jobs, and $40 million in investment in the Cape Girardeau area.
The group says they recently green-lighted four more start-ups they identified through a competition called the "First $50K," which includes a global search to identify tech-based businesses that can scale and leverage the $50K investment prize offered, and relocated to the area.
“We were really blown away by the response we got from our most recent round of “First $50K”, said Dr. James Stapleton, who along with his partner, Chris Carnell, founded Codefi in Cape.
“Normally, we would only fund one tech start-up, but we literally couldn’t choose this year and funded four,” he said. “With the kind of leadership, support, and ‘can-do’ attitude I’ve experienced in Paducah, I am confident this region can, over time, expect similar results,” he said.
Sprocket says it will replicate the “First $50K” program and others like it in Paducah. They fall into three basic categories:
- Training Tech Talent - with entry level internships with startups and existing businesses using a regional coalition approach
- Investment - for startup competitions and venture investment in mid stage tech enabled startups
- Company Creation - through business startup programs
Sprocket says Youth Code League is in its second year in six area schools. Fireside chats, a culture building event, will begin this month online with additional programs such as Adult Code Lab One and Two will kick-off in January. The first start-up competition is slated for Spring; with pre-work and fundraising already underway.
“There is really no better time to focus on growing the tech-based economy,” said John Truitt, Sprocket Board Chair and co-founder of Kalleo, a tech-company located in downtown Paducah that provides network management solutions, cloud-based services, and outsourced network monitoring and help desk support to corporations.
“I know from experience that the tech industry is thriving, despite the tough challenges we face with COVID-19,” Truitt said. “If we are ever going to do it, the time is absolutely now, and Codefi is the right partner, with real successes under their belt,” he added. “I am confident that, together, we can make this happen for Paducah.”