PADUCAH-- A local non-profit makerspace is working hard to make aerosol boxes.
Innovators at the Sprocket makerspace in Paducah are working late nights to assemble and send these boxes to hospitals in need of them.
Bruce Lunde is a maker and educator at Sprocket's makerspace.
Their team makes aerosol boxes for hospitals to use on patients, diagnosed with or showing signs of COVID-19.
"The patient is on the operating exam table, by putting the aerosol box over them, the nurse, nurses, will be trying to innovate them,"said Lunde.
"This box allows them to work in that space without everything happening around them, if they[patient] start sneezing or coughing, it contains all of that within the box."
The team has already sent two boxes to hospitals, with 22 more to go.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless highlighted the work being done at the maker space, in a city-county update this week.
She said there is a big need for these aerosol boxes.
"They're getting orders from hospitals around the region, and even outside of our region, for these aerosol boxes to protect their healthcare workers when they do have a positive case," said Harless.
The team creates each box using a digital drawing of the layout. They cut the plastic into pieces using a laser, then then they assemble them.
Lunde said they continue to make improvements, to better suit hospitals.
"They might ask for some changes to this, the really cool thing about doing it in a digital fashion is we can go back to that and make some adjustments," said Lunde.
The maker said they could have another version out within a matter of hours.
The team expects to get low on plastic, as they continue to complete requests, so they ask everyone to donate acrylic sheets.
"It's really just a light-weight plastic, an acrylic,you can buy it at Home Depot or Lowes," said Lunde.
"We're looking for a simple 18x24,.220 plastic, and if anybody has questions they can contact us."
The sprocket maker-space is also producing 3D plastic face shields.
They need people to help make the face shields.
If you are interested in helping, you can leave a message on their website or email them at info@sprocketpaducah.com.