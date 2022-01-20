PADUCAH — Paducah-based nonprofit innovation lab Sprocket is offering free access to its remote worker space one day every month. Sprocket says it's a great opportunity for displaced workers who need a place to work for the day or people who work from home and are looking for a change of pace.
Sprocket's Community Co-Work Days will be held on the last Thursday of each month, the organization announced Thursday. The innovation lab officially opened its 9,000-square-foot co-working space in Paducah in December. The building offers flexible workspace for companies, small businesses and freelance workers.
Usually, there are fees for using these spaces. But, Sprocket says the Community Co-Work Days offer the opportunity to use its co-working space for free.
Sprocket says while taking advantage of the Community Co-Work Days, people can enjoy amenities including high-speed Wi-Fi, a kitchen stocked with snacks, water and Piper's coffee, phone booths for privacy during phone or Zoom calls and tables to work from in the space's communal area.
Sprocket is located at 3121 Broadway St. in Paducah. The first Community Co-Work Event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. The organization asks those who plan to attend the event to email kobe@sprocketpaducah.com.
Additionally, Sprocket says workers displaced by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak don't have to wait until the Community Co-Work Day to utilize its space. Sprocket says those workers can use the space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, thanks to a program sponsored by Paducah Power system.
For more information about Sprocket, visit sprocketpaducah.com.