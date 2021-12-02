PADUCAH — Local nonprofit innovation lab Sprocket officially opened its 9,000-square-foot co-working space in Paducah Thursday. It's a building that provides flexible workspace for companies, small businesses and freelance workers.
Sprocket's new facility provides a space for businesses to rent to work in. There are small private offices and open common areas for group collaboration.
The group says the COVID-19 pandemic really brought the industry to life because so many worked virtually from home. Moving into what will one day be a post-pandemic world, Sprocket hopes its space will allow for more forward thinking and innovation in a variety of fields.
"What we'd like to see is: how can we engage other businesses in our smaller communities to really have those same tech tools so they can also offer services and goods and products in a way that really is demanded now by the market?" Sprocket Executive Director Monica Bilak said.
Memberships can be done on an annual basis, which is about $700 a year to access the conference and meeting space, or just a day pass, which is $15.