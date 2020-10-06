PADUCAH — Sprocket, Inc. announced a grant funded through the United States Department of Agriculture is looking to grow or expand tech-based business in the river counties of McCracken, Carlisle, Fulton, Livingston, Hickman, and Ballard.
Sprocket says the Rural Business Development Cultivator, developed with Codefi, can connect industry experts who want to solve problems in their businesses or industries with software and business model development experts.
Working together, Sprocket says software solutions are rapidly developed so they can be shared with other potential customers, which may lead to new business opportunities.
“It can sound complicated,” said GroWest Regional Director, Monica Bilak. “But it’s actually quite simple: What are the rural industry problems that technology can help solve? Think phone apps,” she added.
Sprocket says a similar problem-solving projects in farm management resulted in the mobile app PumpTrakr, which allows remote tracking and operation of irrigation systems.
Sprockets says this multi-generation farm had dealt with this problem for decades, like many other farms. With help from the software development and business experts, they launched a successful tech business.
“We are reaching out to ask for assistance in connecting Sprocket to innovators, entrepreneurs, growers, and small businesses of all types in the six counties,” said Bilak. “ Tell us all about the industry challenges that we can help solve through The Cultivator.”