PADUCAH — Sprocket announced the availability of its Digital Education Resource Guide, which is meant to be used as an evolving document to help educators, parents, and anyone looking for ways to use digital tools for easier online learning and working.
The education center says the work was funded by a grant from the Humana Foundation through the Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
“It was a really powerful experience to try to solve through the challenges in distance learning along with our partners at the Library and Paducah Schools,” said GroWest Director, Monica Bilak. “Schools and parents are really struggling with how to keep kids up-to-speed with educational goals, often online, like never before.”
Along with producing the guide, Sprocket says the group hosted a summer learning program that targeted high school students who needed time to catch up on credits and lost learning.
The group says each student was provided with a computer, tutors, creative art courses with supplies, and weekly assignments to receive course credits. A virtual hangout space also offers a place for interaction with other kids, mentors, and teachers, and participants enjoyed a pizza party at the end of the experiment.
“It’s hard to overstate how difficult it is to approach school in a whole new way in light of the pandemic, said Bilak. “What we discovered in the summer program is that perhaps the most powerful indicator of student engagement came about when students that had specific life goals that were supported by acquiring summer course credits. In addition, we learned that in person, even socially distanced contact enhanced virtual attendance which rose by 40% after such an occasion. We observed that in person, human connection was able to enhance and prolong engagement in the virtual experience.”
The guide is now available at the Sprocket website and is divided into three categories, including:
- Social media communication
- Learning applications
- Productivity and management
Additionally, "Idea Suggestions" are provided on how to apply these tools and there are links to videos that demonstrate how to use the technology.
You can find the Digital Education Resource Guide here by clicking here.