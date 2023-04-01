BENTON, KY — This year's Tater Day Festival is stacked with events for visitors to enjoy.
The festival runs from March 31 through April 3. Here are some of the events you can expect to see.
March 31
- Demolition Derby Exhibition rescheduled due to weather.
April 1
- Demolition Derby Exhibition at 2 p.m.
- Adopt-A-Pet Day at 10 a.m.
- Community Pick-Up Games at 2 p.m.
- 100 Enduro Derby Race at 5 p.m.
April 2
- Big Dog Show at 1:30 p.m.
- Medium Dog Show at 3 p.m.
- Small Dog Show at 4 p.m.
- Pony Pull Showcase at 2 p.m.
April 3
- Pancake Breakfast at 6 a.m.
- Tater Day Parade line up begins at 10 a.m.
Those are just a few of the events taking place at Tater Day. There will also be Casey's Carnival Rides and helicopter rides. More events and information can be found at the Tater Day website.
According to UPI.com, the Tater Day Festival exists because potato farmers used to have to come into town to buy "potato slips" granting them permission to grow the vegetables.