SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Looking for a way to properly dispose of old, unwanted medications? SSM Health Illinois now has MedDrop Medication collection kiosks at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia.
The kiosks are provided in partnership with medical waste management company Stericycle. SSM Health Illinois says the kiosks will help combat the opioid epidemic by serving as a safe way to get rid of unused or expired medications that could otherwise end up in the wrong hands.
Controlled substances are not the only medications that can be dropped off, though. Even over-the-counter medications are accepted. SSM Health Illinois says all medications should be contained in a sealed bottle or jar — especially liquids, creams and ointments — and people dropping off medications are advised to remove or obscure labels containing personal information.
There are some forms of medication or items associated with medication that cannot be accepted, including needles, sharps or aerosols. Batteries are also not accepted.
In addition to their role in the fight against the opioid epidemic, SSM Health Illinois says the kiosks will also help mitigate water contamination that can happen if people flush medications or wash them down the sink drain.
SSM Health Illinois says the kiosks are free, and they'll be accessible year round. They can be found in the emergency department entrances of both hospitals, and they're available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The medications dropped off at the kiosks will be properly disposed of by Stericycle.