MT. VERNON, IL — SSM Health is now giving COVID-19 vaccinations as part of Phase 1B in the Illinois vaccination plan. This phase includes people 65 years and older as well as frontline essential workers.
SSM Health says the vaccines are being administered at the primary care office in Mt. Vernon at 4103 S. Water Tower Place. Area residents who qualify can schedule a vaccine appointment by contacting their SSM Health primary care provider. Those who don't have a primary care provider can call their local health department to schedule a vaccination apointment or visit ssmhealth.com/primary-care.
When you call, SSM Health says you will be asked screening questions before you're given your appointment. When you arrive at the office, SSM Health says you will be registered before the vaccine is administered to you.
SSM is asking patients to wait in the office for 15 minutes after getting their dose to be monitored for any immediate side effects.
SSM Health runs two hospitals in southern Illinois: SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital – Mt. Vernon and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital – Centralia. It also has two Express Clinic locations. SSM Health says its medical group includes 40 primary and specialty physicians with offices in more than 15 locations in southern Illinois.