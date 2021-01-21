MT. VERNON, IL — SSM Health is now giving COVID-19 vaccinations as part of Phase 1B in the Illinois vaccination plan. This phase includes people 65 years and older as well as front line essential workers.
SSM Health says the vaccines are being administered at the primary care office in Mt. Vernon at 4103 S. Water Tower Place. You can schedule a vaccine by contacting your SSM Health primary care provider. However, if you do not have a PCP, you can call your local health department to schedule your vaccination or visit ssmhealth.com/primary-care.
When you call to schedule an appointment, SSM Health says you will be asked screening questions before given your appointment. When you arrive at the office, SSM Health says you will be registered and then the vaccine will be given to you.
SSM is asking patients to wait in the office for 15 minutes to be monitored for any immediate side effects.