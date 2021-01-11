MT. VERNON, IL — SSM Health in Southern Illinois says its COVID collections sites are getting an update to improve the efficiency at each location.
“By updating our COVID collection locations, we are uniquely positioned to help increase access to testing options for even more individuals. The new locations allow us to test more efficiently and provide climate-controlled environments for our staff to work in,” Steve Hubler-Marti, Vice President of Operations – SSM Health Medical Group.
The collection site in Centralia will move from the Express Clinic on 1003 E. McCord Street, to the SSM Health Medical Group Primary Care office at 1441 W. Broadway.
And in Mt. Vernon, the collection site will stay at the Express Clinic location on 42nd Street, but the collection tent will be moved approximately 60 feet north of the building. SSM says patients will enter the collection site between Peoples National Bank Corporate Center and the 42nd Street Plaza Shopping Center.
SSM says both locations will include new registration pods and larger drive-thru tents. After completing a virtual visit on ssmhealth.com, patients should go to the registration pod and then be directed to the swabbing station.
The hours for both clinics will be Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. until noon.
SSM says the most efficient and timely way to receive your test results is through MyChart, click here to set up an account.
SSM also says you should keep the following in mind to help prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Stay home (or other location approved by public health) if you are sick. This means do not go to work, school, or public areas.
- While at home separate yourself from other people in your home. As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available.
- Avoid sharing personal household items. You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people in your home. After using these items, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.
- Wash your hands often and practice good hygiene.
- Wear a face mask if you need to be around other people and cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough and sneeze.
- Postpone all non-essential medical appointments until you have been cleared by public health. If you have an essential appointment during this period, please tell your local health department who will help coordinate the visit.
- If you need emergency medical attention any time, call 911 and let them know that you are being evaluated for COVID-19. Contact your local health department. If you require medical assistance, your local health department will tell you how to get to a doctor if an ambulance is not required. Do not use public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.