MT. VERNON, IL — SSM Health in Illinois say it is once again suspending visits throughout its care sites, including Good Samaritan and St. Mary's Hospitals, to promote the safety of the patients, employees, and the community.
The facility says the restrictions are necessary because of the increase in the spread of COVID-19 throughout the community.
Starting Friday, Nov. 20, the facilities say no visitors will be allowed except under certain circumstances, including end-of-life situations and when a visitor is essential for the patient's emotional well-being and care.
SSM says patient giving birth and other obstetrics patients will be allowed one person to offer support.
The facility says patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and patients under investigation for the virus will be under a strict, no visitors police. SSM says the clinics and emergency rooms will be allowed one-two parents or guardians for pediatric patients based on the care environment.
The facility says these proactive steps are meant to make sure patients, visitors, physicians, staff, and community members stay safe.
SSM Health says these changes will go into effect to all area care sites on Friday, Nov. 20.