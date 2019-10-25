FORT CAMPBELL, KY — The American Hero Veterans Day Celebration is coming up on Nov. 11. The 101st Airborne Division Air Assault Band will perform at the event. Band members say they're soldiers first and musicians second.
Sgt. Michael Joseph has been with the band for 10 years. He says he uses his military experience to connect with the troops for whom the band plays.
"I have a little bit of a different perspective coming from the infantry," Joseph says. "To play for those types of soldiers, and understand their background and the struggles that they go through, it just means so much for me to get out and be able to play for those troops."
The band plays a variety of music, ranging from country to classic rock. Spc. Robbie McMillan says the band practices once a day and plays music for all types of crowds. McMillan says playing in the band gives them the chance to be the face of the Army.
"It makes us feel real good when we can play for some folks, and lift their spirits, and bring the army and the army's story to them," McMillan says.
Band members say they're excited to play in remembrance of those who served and those who gave their lives fighting for our freedom.