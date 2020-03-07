MURPHYSBORO, IL -- A local animal clinic said it is setting the record straight about their handling of Wyatt, a recently abused dog.
Many of you may remember Wyatt. We first told you about him in early January after he was found to have rubber bands around his snout.
Saint Francis C.A.R.E in Murphysboro, Illinois held a news conference about him this morning.
The Jackson County State's Attorney's Office said the clinic allowed the dog to suffer for days before taking him in. The animal clinic said that is not true.
St. Francis President of the Board of Directors Diane Daughtery told their side of the story on Saturday.
"We've called you here today because there's been a tremendous amount of information out about St. Francis C.A.R.E as we have sought justice for Wyatt, " said Daughtery.
Daughtery expressed her frustration with Jackson County State's Attorney Mike Carr not filing charges against Wyatt's former owners.
The family said their seven-year-old put the rubber bands on the dog while trying to do his hair.
"Parents should be held accountable for failing to recognize the signs of abuse, whether by their hand or their child," said Daughtery.
Jackson County State's Attorney's Mike Carr said the Southern Illinois Humane Society called St. Francis on a Friday but St. Francis did nothing until the following Monday.
The state's attorney said he got his information from the Carbondale Police Department.
"We have a situation where officers that's in animal control officer examine the dog and didn't see his rubber band. We have a manager and assistant manager and other workers at the Humane Society that didn't see it," said Carr. "The report that I received says that St. Francis C.A.R.E. was notified about that on Friday and did not send anybody over until Monday to pick up that dog."
But Daughtery said conversations happened between volunteers of the Humane Society and the animal clinic.
"Prior to a volunteer contacting us days after Wyatt was surrendered, the Humane Society had never called us," said Daughtery.
Phone records show that they were not officially contacted by the Humane Society.
The animal clinic said they are just happy Wyatt is doing well with his new owner Rodney Jarvis.
"I wanted to reach out to the community and say thank you because he's gotten a lot of positive feedback and lots of prayers, and I just wanted to give back a little bit, just so everyone can know that he's fine," said Jarvis.
The animal clinic said they will continue to make sure there is not another Wyatt.
Here are pictures of the statements from the clinic. If you would like to watch the news conference, visit the St.Francis C.A.R.E. Facebook page.