PADUCAH, KY — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrated groundbreaking at 2023's Dream Home site at Eagle Landing on Thursday morning.
Each year, community members are invited to purchase tickets for the Dream Home — raising money for the fight against childhood cancer.
One randomly chosen, eligible ticket holder will win the home.
Ever since the first local Dream Home was built in Pepper's Mill in 2006, the community has helped raise a combined total of $12.5 million for St. Jude.
Last year's beautiful 2,800 square-foot home in Paddock at the Oaks had an estimated value of $45,000.
James Mitchell of MC Homes is back as the Dream Home builder again this year, planning a beautiful home at the Kentucky Lake's newest subdivision, Eagle Landing.
The Grand Rivers subdivision is close to both Kentucky Lake and Interstate 24.
Tickets for the 2023 home will go on sale May 11 and the giveaway will take place on September 10.