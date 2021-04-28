SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 118 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
ALEXANDER HARDIN JOHNSON
MASSAC POPE PULASKI
UNION
IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN WESTERN KENTUCKY
BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY
CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN
FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN
HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON
MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN
MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG
WEBSTER
IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID
SCOTT
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CADIZ, CAIRO,
CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HICKMAN,
HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PRINCETON,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean,
Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler,
Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley,
Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.
* From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Thursday evening
* There will be the potential for several rounds of moderate to heavy
rainfall this afternoon through Thursday evening. Rainfall totals
of 2 to 4 inches will be possible. Locally higher amounts cannot
be ruled out. This watch is generally in affect for locations
north of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri to Paducah,
Kentucky to Calhoun, Kentucky.
* In addition to the flash flood potential of urban and rural areas,
main stem rivers may also be affected out in time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not attempt to drive across water covered roads. If you come upon
a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route.
&&