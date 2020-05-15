You may win a house. You will, for sure, help a child with cancer. The 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is underway and tickets are on sale.
The tickets officially went on sale at midnight on Tuesday, May 12 and 2,700 tickets have already been sold! That's $270,000 for the kids and families at St. Jude!
Friday is also the last day to qualify for the $2,500 VISA gift card, courtesy of Sara Gipson Realty.
To see more about the home and about the other prizes, click here.
For now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can only buy your tickets online, (click here), and you must be a Kentucky resident.
The home is under construction in the Hill Creek Subdivision in Marshall County, Kentucky. Only 7,500 tickets will be available this year. The drawing for the home will be broadcast live on WPSD Local 6 on Sunday, Aug. 23.
*Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s St. Jude Dream Home event is being conducted under special rules set by the Kentucky Charitable Gaming Commission, a division of the Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet. Under an emergency order issued on March 18, the commission suspended all gaming, including charitable raffles. On March 25, however, the commission issued an exception allowing the St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser to proceed. For health and safety reasons, ticket sales were limited to online purchases for the time being. The commission also limited the fundraiser to residents of Kentucky. WPSD is hopeful conditions will allow those restrictions to be lifted when it is safe and practical to do so.
For more on the Public Protection Cabinet's order, download the document below.