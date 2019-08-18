The 2019 St. Jude Dream Home has been given away!
The winner is Melvin Odom of Benton, KY!
That's not the only prize given away today. Here are the other prizes and winners -
$10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Home Store -- Chad Allen, of Gilbertsville, KY
$2,500 VISA Gift card, courtesy of Sara Gipson Realty -- Tammy Dunker, of Kevil, KY
- $10,000 VISA Gift card -- Sandra Mills, of Mayfield, KY
Natural gas fireplace with a white mantel, courtesy of Hearth and Home of KY, Inc. -- Jimberilyn Lewis, of Hardin, KY
$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of M. Dean Owen, CPA -- Lissa Morris, of Paducah, KY
Television and surround sound system, courtesy of Lowell King Insurance Service -- Al and Janet Allen, of Benton, KY
$1,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Signet Federal Credit Union -- Betty Warmath, of Mayfield, KY
$1,000 gift card at Stanley Steemer -- Sue Cates, of Sedalia, KY
Artesso Articulating Kitchen Faucet with SmartTouch Technology, courtesy of Brizo -- Leah Feagin, of Farmington, KY
A lot of the prize winners lived in the Marshall County area!
Today is the day! We are live at the St. Jude Dream Home drawing on our website and our Facebook page! Tune in Sunday night at 6 and 10 for the full story and reaction of the winner.