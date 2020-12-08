PADUCAH — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the next St. Jude Dream Home on Thursday.
The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at noon on Thursday, Dec, 10 at the Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah.
Check out the Sky 6 video above to see aerial views of the location.
Local 6's Mike Mallory will be live at the groundbreaking during the Local 6 Midday newscast to tell you about our next St. Jude Dream Home.
As always, all dream home giveaway ticket proceeds in 2021 will benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.