GRAND RIVERS, KY — It's time for the annual floor signing at the 2023 St. Jude Dream home!
If you haven't heard of the floor signing before, it's when St. Jude families, contractors, sponsors and others come to write encouraging and hopeful messages on the subflooring of the Dream Homes before they're finished building it. Then, the final layer of flooring goes over the signatures and notes.
Following COVID-19, the event was changed to no longer be open to the public. However, Local 6 will have coverage from the home throughout all of Thursday.
Buying a ticket does give you the chance to win the home — but since the proceeds all benefit kids at St. Jude? All who enter are winners.
Currently nearly 4,500 of 9,000 tickets have been sold.
Tickets are $100 each. If you'd like to buy one, call 1-800-382-8604 or click here.
Right now, some exterior work is being done on the house, and the inside is coming along as well.
The house is located at Eagle Landing in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.
It has an estimated value of $600,000 and will have four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bath at 2,500 square-feet.
If you buy a ticket by July 7th, you're eligible to win a $10,000 bedroom makeover courtesy of Creative Interiors of Mayfield.