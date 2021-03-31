PADUCAH — Earlier this month, we introduced you to Hudson Pace, a Ballard County sixth-grader who's battling leukemia. We're happy to tell you that Hudson's family says he is in remission!
They announced it on their Facebook page, Healing 4 Hudson. His mom, Heather, says Hudson has a long treatment to complete, but they are so thankful for that treatment they're getting at St. Jude Children's Hospital.
So many local families tell the same kind of stories about St. Jude, which makes the St. Jude Dream Home all the more important.
A lot's going to happen at the site of the next Dream Home in Paddock at the Oaks between now and Aug. 22. That's the date we'll be giving away the 2021 Dream Home.
Once the homes are finished, a lot of you love to come out and see the finished product at the open house events. We've kept track of the attendance over the years, and thousands of you have done just that. We would love to have the open house events like in previous years, but like with so many other things, we are kind of at the mercy of pandemic protocols.
"I do have a good feeling about open houses, but can't say anything for sure yet," Dream Home builder James Mitchell said. "But hoping in the next few weeks we can get permission to do some self-guided tours. That's what we're hoping for."
We can tell you this: the toll free number is going to be up and running from the get-go. That was an issue last year with COVID-19, but you will be able to utilize it this year, along with the usual website, and you can still buy tickets through the mail.
Tickets for this year's Dream Home go on sale 6 weeks from tomorrow! That's May 13th.