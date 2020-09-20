ST. LOUIS (AP) — The number of homicides in St. Louis has already topped last year’s 194 killings, putting the city on track to have a high homicide rate.
St. Louis has seen a huge spike in homicides since June, despite numerous efforts to curb the violence.
"Since June 1, our numbers began to rise at the alarming rate," said police Lt. Scott Aubuchon, the homicide unit’s commander since 2018. "We've never seen anything like the last three months. These are indescribable times."
St. Louis typically averages 50 homicides in the last four months of the year. If that holds true, the city will see about 240 homicides in 2020, which would be the highest number in 25 years. Based on that projection, St. Louis would have a homicide rate of 79 per 100,000 residents.
"It’s important to remember that behind these numbers are real lives," St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement. "Someone’s daughter, son, father, mother, brother, sister. And as a city, we care deeply about them and their families who’ve been devastated by this senseless violence."