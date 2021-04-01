CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Missouri couple was arrested Thursday in Calloway County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says they were involved in multiple burglaries in the county.
The sheriff's office says deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a home in the area of Highway 80 near Todd Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. A nearby business had also been burglarized, and the sheriff's office says investigators also found a stolen vehicle stuck in a field in the area. Investigators found 39-year-old Nicole Siebert of St. Louis, Missouri, walking in the area as well.
Siebert was arrested and charged with receiving a stolen vehicle, third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, first-degree trafficking in an unspecified controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The sheriff's office says witnesses described a man they believed was involved in the burglaries, and investigators identified the man as 29-year-old Michael Pirtle, also of St. Louis, a short time later. Around 12:30 p.m., Calloway County Dispatch received a call reporting that a man matching Pirtle's description was running in the woods near Highway 80 East and Purdom Road. The caller reported seeing the man get into a silver car.
Deputies went to the area, and found the car at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 641 — with Pirtle inside.
Pirtle was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third degree criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools, first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and receiving a stolen vehicle.