CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO -- A St. Louis man has been charged with murder in Cape Girardeau.
Around 10:15 p.m., Cape Girardeau police were called to the 900 block of Jefferson Street on report of a shooting.
Officers found two victims who had been shot. Both were taken to local hospital.
One of the victims, a 15-year-old girl from Cape Girardeau, died from her wounds.
The other victim, a 20-year-old man from Cape Girardeau, had a gunshot wound to his leg. His injury is not life-threatening.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad began an investigation and identified 29-year-old Isaiah Lane of St. Louis as a suspect in the shooting.
He was arrested a few hours after the shooting.
Lane is facing charges of first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Bond was set at $1,000,000 cash only.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 573-335-6621.