ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis police officer who was shot in the head while responding to a shooting on the city’s south side has died.
Twenty-nine-year-old Tamarris L. Bohannon had been with the department for nearly four years.
A second officer who was shot in the leg Sunday was treated and released after the shooting around 6 p.m. in the South Grand neighborhood near Tower Grove Park.
The gunman barricaded himself inside a home and police negotiated with him for nearly 12 hours before the 43-year-old was taken into custody Sunday morning. Police have released no details about his arrest.
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report that our critically injured officer has died.— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 31, 2020
We cannot express how much we appreciate the hospital staff who continuously treated both officers for their injuries.
Thank you all for your continued thoughts & prayers! pic.twitter.com/8zWwE2aVqH
The St. Louis Police Department shared a letter from Bohannon's family via Twitter Sunday night.
The letter reads, in part: "He is a hero to many, but most importantly to his loving family and three incredible children. The loss of this great man is felt deeply within the St. Louis community and we ask for your prayers and support in the days ahead."
A letter from the family of Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon. https://t.co/wqk7LAQXMx pic.twitter.com/J902dj415w— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 31, 2020