MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 22-year-old woman has been arrested in McCracken County after investigators claim she was trafficking a 15-year-old girl.
The sheriff's office says investigators responded on Tuesday to a request for assistance at a local hotel from 22-year-old Marlaa Jackson and the teen, both of whom are from St. Louis. The sheriff's office says Jackson and the teen told deputies and detectives they were stranded at the hotel and were trying to go home to St. Louis.
The sheriff's office claims investigators found evidence that Jackson "often worked in the commercial sex trafficking trade," and that she had been working from the local hotel room. Investigators also allege Jackson had included the 15-year-old girl in online postings and "commercial sex activities" earlier Tuesday evening.
According to the sheriff's office, the 15-year-old girl had not been reported missing, but her legal guardian in St. Louis told investigators the teen did run away from home Monday evening.
Jackson was arrested on charges of human trafficking and facilitation of third-degree sodomy. The sheriff's office says the 15-year-old girl was released to her legal guardian.
The sheriff's office says its investigation is ongoing, "with additional suspects and charges likely in the future."