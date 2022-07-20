ULLIN, IL — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced an inmate was found unconscious in her jail cell during the early hours of July 14 at the Pulaski County Jail and later died at a hospital.
According to the release, the 47-year-old was taken by ambulance to a local hospital on the 14, and then transferred to a hospital in Mt. Vernon, IL.
Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the Mt. Vernon hospital on July 18. Her cause of death is unknown at this time and an autopsy will be performed soon.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional information will be released for now, the release says.