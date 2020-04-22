PADUCAH — Students got the chance to see their teachers Monday at St. Mary Elementary School in Paducah.
Teachers and staff waved, cheered, and held up signs as parents drove through the school's parking lot.
Principal Lisa Clark said after a nearly a month, she was glad to see her students.
"We love our students, and we're so disappointed this is they way the fourth quarter has gone. It doesn't look like we're gonna' be able to say goodbye to them in a formal way so, this gave us the opportunity to let them know how much we care about them, how much we think about them," Clark said.
Clark said there were tears from teachers and staff but many smiles from the kids.