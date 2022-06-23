CENTRALIA, IL — St. Mary Hospital in Centralia, Illinois, is getting a $50,000 grant to help safely escort patients to and from the hospital.
The patient transportation grant is from the Healthcare Foundation, a nonprofit that helps people in the Illinois counties of Clinton, Marion, Jefferson and Washington with their medical needs.
The hospital says the grant will provide transportation services for patients whether they're getting appointments or going home after hospital stays.
“This generous gift from the Healthcare Foundation will benefit many of our patients who are served through SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. The health of our community is dependent on people's ability to access health care, and we know transportation poses a barrier for many people in our area. We are grateful to be able to help to address a very important community health need with the help of the Healthcare Foundation," Regional Foundation Director Kay Zibby-Damron said in a statement included in a news release about the grant award.