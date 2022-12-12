st mary 4
By WPSD Staff

PADUCAH — The St. Mary School System in Paducah cancelled classes Monday morning so detectives could investigate an apparent threat to the district.

Authorities sent out a mass text message to notify parents of the closure in the early morning hours.

According to the text from St. Mary obtained by Local 6, the threat was sent in a group chat. 

Local 6 has confirmed with the police department that school is closed and they are currently investigating.

With the investigation being open, they were unable to confirm details on any suspects. 