PADUCAH — St. Vincent de Paul in Paducah will not open Tuesday.
The charitable organization is temporarily shutting down both it's helpline and store due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The St. Vincent de Paul Budget Store sells items donated by the community. The money is used to provide for those in need, such as financial assistance.
Announcing the closure on Facebook on Monday, St. Vincent de Paul says the closure will allow its volunteers to spend more time with their families during the COVID-19 crisis and will help the organization be in compliance with federal, state and local recommendations for people to stay home to help slow the spread of the virus.
No date was given for when the store and helpline will reopen, but Monday's announcement says St. Vincent de Paul will remain shut down "until the current pandemic is under control."